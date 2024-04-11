Tesco Finest Jersey Royals 1kg

Potatoes

Delicate and nutty Freshly harvested from the fertile soils of Jersey At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working with trusted growers across Europe we ensure all our new potatoes are bought to you fresh throughout the year. In Jersey one of our growers is Ian Le Brun whose family have been farming Jersey Royals in the gentle climate and fertile soils for generations. The earliest crops are planted on steep, south facing coastal slopes, known as côtils, where seaweed collected from the Jersey beaches is used as a natural fertiliser, a method dating back to the 12th century. The new potatoes are then harvested by hand and have a delicate, nutty flavour. Once harvested, the care continues as the new potatoes are packed and shipped daily to ensure you get them at their freshest.

Pack size: 1KG

Ingredients

Potato

Produce of

Produce of Jersey

Net Contents

1kg

Preparation and Usage