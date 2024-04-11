We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Jersey Royals 1kg

Tesco Finest Jersey Royals 1kg

Delicate and nutty Freshly harvested from the fertile soils of Jersey At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working with trusted growers across Europe we ensure all our new potatoes are bought to you fresh throughout the year. In Jersey one of our growers is Ian Le Brun whose family have been farming Jersey Royals in the gentle climate and fertile soils for generations. The earliest crops are planted on steep, south facing coastal slopes, known as côtils, where seaweed collected from the Jersey beaches is used as a natural fertiliser, a method dating back to the 12th century. The new potatoes are then harvested by hand and have a delicate, nutty flavour. Once harvested, the care continues as the new potatoes are packed and shipped daily to ensure you get them at their freshest.
Pack size: 1KG

Ingredients

Potato

Produce of

Produce of Jersey

Net Contents

1kg

Preparation and Usage

Scrub gently and rinse well.

Hob

Place potatoes in saucepan. Add just enough cold water to cover and add salt if desired. Cover with lid, bring to boil and simmer for 20 - 25 minutes or until tender. Drain and serve. Steam ~

Steam

Place potatoes in a steamer above a pan of boiling water. Cover with lid and steam for 20 - 25 minutes or until tender. Once cooked stand for 2 minutes before serving.

Why not try: Spiced Jersey Royals

Ingredients

  • 1kg Jersey Royal potatoes, halved or quartered if very large
  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp ground turmeric
  • 1 tsp nigella seeds
  • 1 red onion, sliced into rings
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1⁄2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 10g fresh coriander, roughly chopped

Method

  1. Put a baking tray on the middle shelf of the oven and preheat it to gas 6, 200°C, fan 180°C. Put the potatoes in a bowl and toss with the oil. Remove the hot tray from the oven and arrange the potatoes in a single layer, cut-side down. Roast for 15 mins until mostly tender and just starting to brown.
  2. Remove the tray from the oven and toss the potatoes with a metal spatula. Add the turmeric, nigella seeds, onion and garlic; mix well. Roast for 10 mins until the potatoes are well browned and the onion is cooked and a little crispy. Sprinkle with the paprika and season with black pepper. Scatter with coriander to serve.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

