Smug Blended Oat & Dairy Semi Skimmed Milk 1Litre

£1.95

£1.95/litre

Blended Milk and Oat Drink with Added Vitamins and CalciumIt's important to make sure you have a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyleSee smugdairy.com for info.Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK
30% Less saturated fat than semi skimmed milk*Smug gives you the goodness of dairy & plants. Enjoy the creamy flavour you love, a source of calcium and a hefty 30% less saturated fat* - and feel that special smug spring in your step.* semi-skimmed milk contains 1.1g of saturated fat per 100ml18% Less CO2 E/kg than standard semi-skimmed milk assessed from farm to carton**** 2023 Life cycle assessment; farm to carton comparing smug blended oat & dairy milk & British semi-skimmed milk.Calcium helps maintain healthy bones and teeth
Because, with Smug Dairy, you Can have it all!Delicious taste, delicious feeling: it's a win-win.Enough to make you feel a little smug, in fact.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C020428, www.fsc.org
The Goodness of Dairy & PlantsIt's a Delicious FeelingSource of Calcium & FibreContains Vitamin B2, D & B12
Pack size: 1L
Calcium helps maintain healthy bones and teeth
Source of Calcium & FibreContains Vitamin B2, D & B12

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk (74%), Oat Drink (26%) (Water, Gluten Free Oats (1.5%), Chicory Root Fibre, Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Stabiliser: Gellan Gum, Vitamin D2, Vitamin B2, Iodine, Vitamin B12)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 10 servings

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

