FLiNG American Inspired Salad kit 275g

FLiNG American Inspired Salad kit 275g

£2.75

£1.00/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (137.5g) contains
Energy
822kJ
198kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
15.7g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.67g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

A mix of romaine lettuce, white cabbage, radicchio, green butterhead lettuce and spinach with sachets of a ranch dressing, a smoked Cheddar cheese and smoky flavour dried bread sprinkles.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Fling is a registered trademark for NWF Limited.
1 of Your Five a DayUnder 210 Calories Per ServingTogether Just the Way You Like It!Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 275G

Ingredients

Romaine Lettuce, Ranch Dressing (18%) (Rapeseed Oil, Water, Buttermilk, Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic Puree, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Parsley, Onion Powder, Chives, Sour Cream Powder (Milk), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate), White Cabbage, Radicchio, Green Butterhead Lettuce, Smoked Cheddar Cheese (7%) (Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Smoke Flavouring, Paprika), Spinach, Smoky Flavour Sprinkles (5%) (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sunflower Oil, Rusk (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonates), Salt (Salt, Smoked Salt), Sugar, Wheat Maltodextrin, Yeast Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Colours: Beetroot Extract, Paprika Extract; Yeast, Barley Malt Flour, Natural Flavouring, Rosemary Extract)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

275g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

