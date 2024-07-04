Fibre One 90 Calorie Chocolate Fudge Brownies Snack Bars 4 x 24g

High in fibre brownie with chocolate flavour fudge pieces (5%) and chocolate flavour drizzle (7%).

30% Less sugar ** **Fibre one 90 calorie chocolate fudge brownies contains at least 30% more fibre and 30% less sugar & fat than average UK slices, small cakes and sweet muffins over similar flavour, June 2023. Have what you crave! Treat yourself to the indulgence of fibre one chocolate fudge brownies. They taste so irresistably great that it's hard to believe each bar is a 90-calorie treat. When sweet cravings strike, you're always just a bite away from a guilt-free slice of heaven. 30% less sugar & fat **, 100% oh-my-gosh-that's delicious. With Fibre One, you can have your cake and eat it too! Have what you crave

Indulge your cravings with other delicious flavours! Fibre One 90 Calorie 4 Salted Caramel Drizzle Squares

© General Mills

Wow Great taste High in fibre Suitable for Vegetarian

Pack size: 96G

High in fibre

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Oligofructose, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Sugar, Fructose, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (8%), Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Wheat Fibre, Egg White Powder, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings, Thickeners (Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy)), Whole Milk Powder, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)

Allergy Information

May contain tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Net Contents

4 x 24g ℮