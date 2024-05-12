Pinch Proper Prawn Curry & Coconut Basmati Rice​ 400g

This product may occasionally contain pieces of shell. This product may contain whole curry leaves. This product can contain small fibres which come from ginger purée.

Remove sleeve. Peel back film on the rice compartment, add 1 tbsp of water, stir well and re-cover. Pierce film on the curry compartment. Cook on full power 800W/900W. Leave to stand for 1 minute and stir well before serving. Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat. This guide is for a single pack.

May contain Peanuts, Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

King prawns basking in a creamy Indian-style coconut sauce, bursting with tangy tamarind and lemon, paired with tropical coconut basmati rice and coconut shavings.

