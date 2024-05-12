We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pinch Proper Prawn Curry & Coconut Basmati Rice​ 400g

Pinch Proper Prawn Curry & Coconut Basmati Rice​ 400g

£4.50

£11.25/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Pack
Energy
2502kJ
599kcal
30%of the reference intake
Fat
33.6g

high

48%of the reference intake
Saturates
15.2g

high

76%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.0g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
2.64g

high

44%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 626kJ/150kcal

King prawns in a coconut and cream sauce, with cooked basmati rice and coconut.
King prawns basking in a creamy Indian-style coconut sauce, bursting with tangy tamarind and lemon, paired with tropical coconut basmati rice and coconut shavings.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Basmati Rice (Water, Basmati Rice, Coconut, Desiccated Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Cumin Seeds, Curry Leaves, Green Chilli Purée), Water, King Prawns (Crustacean) (14%), Coconut, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Ginger Purée, Coconut Flakes, Garlic Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Lemon Juice, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander, Tamarind Paste, Coriander Powder, Mustard Seeds, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Cumin Seeds, Curry Leaves, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Cumin Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Star Anise

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

