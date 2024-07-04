New
Eat Natural Fruit & Nut Protein Bars with Peanuts & Dark Chocolate 3 x 40g

Eat Natural Fruit & Nut Protein Bars with Peanuts & Dark Chocolate 3 x 40g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per bar (40 g)
Energy
850kJ
204kcal
-%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

3 Bars of peanuts and coconut with chocolate chunks and soya crispies.
Here at Eat Natural, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean?Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it...The better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.Why not try our yoghurt, fruit & nut or chocolate ranges?When it comes to our bars, we reckon that less is more. That's why we take some of nature's most delicious ingredients and combine them together following a fuss-free recipe for full-on-flavour. When nature tastes this good, it doesn't need to be messed with.
EU Organic - GB-021-014FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C102083, www.fsc.org, This paper packaging is FSC® certified, supporting responsible forestry.Learn more on www.fsc.org
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Peanuts 45%, Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate 11% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Dextrose, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Soya Protein Crispies 8% (Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Shredded Coconut 7%, Honey 7%, Crisped Rice (Rice Flour, Rice Bran, Sugar), Cocoa Powder, Salt

Allergy Information

May also contain: Nuts, Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in Bold Capitals

Net Contents

3 x 40g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

