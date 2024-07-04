Eat Natural Fruit & Nut Protein Bars with Peanuts & Dark Chocolate 3 x 40g

3 Bars of peanuts and coconut with chocolate chunks and soya crispies.

Here at Eat Natural, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean? Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it...The better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives. Why not try our yoghurt, fruit & nut or chocolate ranges? When it comes to our bars, we reckon that less is more. That's why we take some of nature's most delicious ingredients and combine them together following a fuss-free recipe for full-on-flavour. When nature tastes this good, it doesn't need to be messed with.

EU Organic - GB-021-014

Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Peanuts 45%, Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate 11% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Dextrose, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Soya Protein Crispies 8% (Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Shredded Coconut 7%, Honey 7%, Crisped Rice (Rice Flour, Rice Bran, Sugar), Cocoa Powder, Salt

Allergy Information

May also contain: Nuts, Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in Bold Capitals

Net Contents

3 x 40g ℮

