Jordans Country Crisp Blueberry Crumble Cereal 450g

Jordans Country Crisp Blueberry Crumble Cereal 450g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 45g portion contains (without milk)
Energy
801kJ
190kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
5g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
10g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1779kJ

Golden and Purple Crisp Cereal Clusters with Sweetened Blueberry PiecesTo find out more visit our website WWW.JORDANCEREALS.CO.UKFor additional allergen advice please see our website: www.jordanscereals.co.uk/cereals/country-crispFor tasty recipe ideas & to find out more about our cereals, visit: www.jordanscereals.co.ukWe support our oat farmers to turn at least- 10% of their land into protected wildlife habitat - through the jordans farm partnershipFind out more about what we are doing for nature at www.jordanscereals.co.ukThe wildlife trusts
Get your taste buds ready for delicious crisp crunchy golden oat clusters with chewy blueberries
Why not try our cereal-ously delicious bars?
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible, FSC® C012938, www.fsc.orgJordans is a registered trademark.
Luxurious light & crispy golden & purple oat clusters with sweet blueberry piecesTurns the milk purpleOat-Rageously TastySource of FibreWholegrain OatsNo Palm OilSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 450G
Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Wholegrain Cereals (42%) (Oat Flakes, Oat Flour), Purple Clusters (18%) (Wholegrain Oat Flakes, Puffed Rice, Sugar, Acacia Fibre, Chicory Root Fibre, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed and Sunflower in varying proportions), Concentrates (Blueberry, Carrot), Cane Molasses, Natural Flavouring), Sugar, Barley Flakes, Sweetened Blueberry Pieces (7%) (Blueberries, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed and Sunflower in varying proportions), Rice Flour, Desiccated Coconut, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

May also contain: Nuts, other Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Proudly made in Biggleswade, UK

Number of uses

Approximately 10 portions per pack

Net Contents

450g ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

