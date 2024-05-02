Birds Eye 32 Breaded Omega 3 Fish Fingers 896g

Alaska Pollock Fillet Fish Fingers, Lightly Fried. Fish for Good We're committed to sourcing certified sustainable seafood so that future generations can go on enjoying the tasty and healthy goodness** of fish. **Omega 3 fish fingers are a source of omega 3 (DHA+EPA) which contributes to the normal function of the heart. The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg of DHA and EPA. Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

A serving of 4 fish fingers oven baked provides: 130mg Omega 3 (EPA+DHA)

MSC - MSC™ Certified Sustainable Seafood, MSC-C-50470, Choose the Blue Fish, Thank you for choosing fish that has met the MSC's global standard for sustainability, Together we can help protect fish stocks for the future. Find out more at www.msc.org 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited

Made from 100% Fish Fillet Fish for Good MSC Frozen Brand of the Year 2014-2023

Pack size: 896G

Source of omega 3 (DHA+EPA) which contributes to the normal function of the heart

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock (Fish) (58%), Breadcrumb Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Breadcrumb Coating (Wheat Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Paprika, Yeast, Turmeric)

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Net Contents

896g ℮