We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Tempura Chicken Tenders 305g

Tesco Tempura Chicken Tenders 305g

1(1)
Write a review

£3.75

£12.30/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1122kJ
267kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
10.4g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.73g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 844kJ / 201kcal

Chicken breast inner fillets in a crispy tempura style batter coating.
100% WHOLE FILLET Chicken mini fillets in a light and crispy tempura batter
Pack size: 305G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Inner Fillet (73%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Lemon Juice Powder, Sugar, Yeast, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

305g e

Preparation and Usage

Caution statement should read:- 

 

Caution. Do not over fill the air fryer. This product contains raw meat. Always wash hands, utensils and surfaces after contact with raw meat. 

Important. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. 

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly.

View all Breaded Chicken

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here