Tesco Tempura Chicken Tenders 305g
£3.75
£12.30/kg
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1122kJ
- 267kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.4g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.73g
- 12%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Inner Fillet (73%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Lemon Juice Powder, Sugar, Yeast, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper Extract.
Allergy Information
Legal information
Produce of
Made using British and EU chicken.
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
Caution statement should read:-
Caution. Do not over fill the air fryer. This product contains raw meat. Always wash hands, utensils and surfaces after contact with raw meat.
Important. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (133g**)
|Energy
|844kJ / 201kcal
|1122kJ / 267kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|10.4g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.8g
|19.6g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.2g
|Protein
|17.5g
|23.2g
|Salt
|0.55g
|0.73g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 305g typically weighs 265g.
Oven
Oven from frozen
Return to
