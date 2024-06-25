New
Seabrook Rings Pickled Onion Flavour Corn Snacks 6 x 16g

Seabrook Rings Pickled Onion Flavour Corn Snacks 6 x 16g

£1.25

£1.30/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 16g bag contains:
Energy
324kJ
77kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.3g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 324kJ

Pickled Onion Flavour Baked Maize Rings
Cross Grain Symbol - GB-181-048Seabrook crisps and the Seabrook logo are registered trademarks.
Brilliant by the BagfulBaked Not Fried 77 Kcal Per BagGluten FreeMouth-Watering Crunch in Every BiteVegetarian Society ApprovedVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 96G

Ingredients

Maize (56%), Vegetable Oil [Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil], Pickled Onion Seasoning (12%) [Sugar, Onion Powder, Rice Flour, Acid: Citric Acid; Acidity Regulator: Sodium Diacetate; Flavouring Agent: Potassium Chloride; Yeast Extract, Flavourings], Firming Agent: Calcium Carbonate

Allergy Information

May contain Milk, Soya, and Sulphites.

Net Contents

6 x 16g ℮

