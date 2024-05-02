Insane Kane Salt & Vinegoaaal Flavour Crisps 80g

Salt and Vinegar Flavour Baked Sorghum Sticks

34% Less fat* Less salt* *Than average salt & vinegar crisps

I'm going to kick this off by saying that I'm excited to have joined the team at Insane Grain to create this special Insane Kane pack. They score highly with me! Not only are they insanely delicious baked knobbly sticks packed full of flavour, but they also include a probiotic to deliver billions of live cultures to your gut. Wow! How insane is that? I hope as you're reading this, you're giving this bag a tackle. It's crunch time! Harry Kane

Made from Supergrain Sorghum Good for Your Gut Billion of Live Cultures Low Sugar Source of Fibre No Palm Oil Gluten Free Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

Sorghum Flour (35%), Corn Flour (35%), Vegetable Oils (Corn, Linseed), Salt & Vinegar Flavour Preparation (Flavouring, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate)), Bacillus Coagulans

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soy and Sulphites

Number of uses

4 Servings per pack

Net Contents

80g ℮