Charlie Bigham's Butter Chicken Curry 456g

Charlie Bigham's Butter Chicken

Pack size: 456G

Ingredients

Chicken (34%), Tomatoes, Double Cream (Milk), Onions, Butter (Milk), Milk, Honey, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Tomato Purée, Parsley, Salt, Coriander, Ground Coriander, Red Pepper Flakes, Smoked Paprika, Ground Cumin, Fenugreek, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Cardamom, Ground Bay Leaves, Ground Cloves, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Dill, Ground Ginger, Ground Turmeric, Colour: Paprika Extract, Secret ingredient: Obsession

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

456g ℮