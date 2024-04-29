Eat Natural Fruit & Nut Apple Ginger and Dark Chocolate 40g X 3

3 bars of nuts and fruit with dark chocolate and ginger.

Why not try our protein range? When it comes to our bars, we reckon that less is more. That's why we take some of nature's most delicious ingredients and combine them together following a fuss-free recipe for full-on-flavour. When nature tastes this good, it doesn't need to be messed with. Here at Eat Natural, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean? Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it...the better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.

Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-021-0018 FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C102083, This paper packaging is FSC® certified, supporting responsible forestry. Learn more on www.fsc.org

High in Fibre Gluten free

Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate 20% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Glucose Syrup, Dried Apricots 10% (Apricots, Rice Flour), Dried Cranberries 8% (Sugar, Cranberries, Sunflower Oil), Honey, Cashews 7%, Crisped Rice (Rice Flour, Rice Bran, Sugar), Dried Apple 3%, Cocoa Powder, Ground Ginger 1%

Allergy Information

May also contain: other Nuts, Peanuts, Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in Bold Capitals

Net Contents

3 x 40g ℮

