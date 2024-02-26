We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

THE PIZZA COMPANY THE BIG CHEESE STUFFED CRUST PIZZA 611g

THE PIZZA COMPANY THE BIG CHEESE STUFFED CRUST PIZZA 611g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pizza
Energy
1656kJ
395kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
15.0g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.0g

medium

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.4g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.55g

medium

26%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1104kJ/263kcal

A Garlic and Herb Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza Base Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese, Red Leicester Cheese and Mature Cheddar Cheese.
A stuffed crust takeaway style pizza oozing with garlic and herb cheese, smothered with rich tomato sauce and loaded with creamy mozzarella, tangy mature cheddar and red leicester.
Pack size: 611G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cheese Blend (16%) [Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk)], Cheese Crust Filling (14%) [Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Parsley], Tomato Purée, Water, Semolina (Wheat), Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Maize, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Oregano, Basil, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients allergy advice in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

611g ℮

