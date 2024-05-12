The Real Greek Gyros Style Chicken 350g

Slow cooked seasoned chicken thighs.

Our gyros style chicken thighs are perfect for making a Greek inspired wrap at home.

Ever since opening our first restaurant in London in 1999, our main goal has been to continue sharing the true essence of Greek dining with the UK. To us this means real ingredients, family recipes and eating together with loved ones. Now you can experience this at home with our new range of delicious Greek inspired dishes.

Pack size: 0.35KG

Ingredients

Chicken Thigh (94%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Dried Garlic, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Dried Red Pepper, Salt, Thyme, Yeast Extract, Ground Coriander, Parsley, Oregano, Lemon Peel, Cumin, Lemon Oil, Cane Molasses

Produce of

Packed in the UK using EU & UK chicken

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

350g ℮

