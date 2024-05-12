We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
The Real Greek Gyros Style Chicken 350g

The Real Greek Gyros Style Chicken 350g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£7.00

£20.00/kg

Slow cooked seasoned chicken thighs.
Our gyros style chicken thighs are perfect for making a Greek inspired wrap at home.
Ever since opening our first restaurant in London in 1999, our main goal has been to continue sharing the true essence of Greek dining with the UK.To us this means real ingredients, family recipes and eating together with loved ones.Now you can experience this at home with our new range of delicious Greek inspired dishes.
The Real Greek™ is a registered trademark.
Pack size: 0.35KG

Ingredients

Chicken Thigh (94%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Dried Garlic, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Dried Red Pepper, Salt, Thyme, Yeast Extract, Ground Coriander, Parsley, Oregano, Lemon Peel, Cumin, Lemon Oil, Cane Molasses

Produce of

Packed in the UK using EU & UK chicken

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

350g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serving Suggestion: Our gyros style chicken thighs are perfect for making a Greek style wrap at home. Using a chopping board and sharp knife, carefully slice the cooked chicken thighs into thin strips. Gently warm a flatbread, then spread with creamy tzatziki, add a portion of the chicken and drizzle with a spoonful of the cooking juices. Add sliced tomato, red onion and fries, roll up and enjoy!

View all Ready to Cook

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here