Tesco Hoisin Duck Noodle Bowl 250g

Tesco Hoisin Duck Noodle Bowl 250g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack (250g)
Energy
179kcal
752kJ
9%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.5g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Fat
4.6g

low

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.53g

medium

26%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 301kJ / 72kcal

A mix of cooked rice noodles with shredded spinach, carrot and cabbage, pickled vegetables, shredded marinated duck, cucumber, edamame soya beans and spring onion with a pot of hoisin dressing.
Here's our fresh take on a restaurant favourite. Hoisin marinated shredded duck, vibrant pickled slaw, sweet edamame beans, fresh cucumber and spring onion, a sticky hoisin dressing and light vermicelli noodles. You'll be bowled over Discover our vibrant salads, packed with flavour and carefully selected ingredients.MARINATED DUCK LOVE YOUR LUNCH
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice Noodles [Water, Rice, Rapeseed Oil], Shredded Marinated Duck (12%) [Duck, Sugar, Water, Rice Vinegar, Soya Bean, Salt, Rice, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Alcohol, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Powder, Fennel, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Chipotle Chilli, Clove], Hoisin Dressing (12%) [Water, Rice Vinegar, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Soya Bean, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Concentrated Plum Juice, Salt, Garlic Purée, Colour (Plain Caramel), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Onion Powder, Molasses, Aniseed, Black Pepper, Wheat Flour, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Fennel, Barley Malt Extract, Clove, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Ginger], Cucumber, Carrot, Edamame Soya Beans, Spinach, Red Cabbage, White Cabbage, Cabbage, Spring Onion, Water, Red Onion, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Salt.

 

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British duck.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

