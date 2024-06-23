Tesco Hoisin Duck Noodle Bowl 250g

Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 179kcal
-
- 752kJ
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 15.5g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.6g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.9g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.53g
- 26%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice Noodles [Water, Rice, Rapeseed Oil], Shredded Marinated Duck (12%) [Duck, Sugar, Water, Rice Vinegar, Soya Bean, Salt, Rice, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Alcohol, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Powder, Fennel, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Chipotle Chilli, Clove], Hoisin Dressing (12%) [Water, Rice Vinegar, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Soya Bean, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Concentrated Plum Juice, Salt, Garlic Purée, Colour (Plain Caramel), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Onion Powder, Molasses, Aniseed, Black Pepper, Wheat Flour, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Fennel, Barley Malt Extract, Clove, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Ginger], Cucumber, Carrot, Edamame Soya Beans, Spinach, Red Cabbage, White Cabbage, Cabbage, Spring Onion, Water, Red Onion, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Salt.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
Made using British duck.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (250g)
|Energy
|301kJ / 72kcal
|752kJ / 179kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|9.3g
|23.2g
|Sugars
|6.2g
|15.5g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|3.8g
|Protein
|3.7g
|9.3g
|Salt
|0.61g
|1.53g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
