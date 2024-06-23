Tesco Hoisin Duck Noodle Bowl 250g

A mix of cooked rice noodles with shredded spinach, carrot and cabbage, pickled vegetables, shredded marinated duck, cucumber, edamame soya beans and spring onion with a pot of hoisin dressing.

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice Noodles [Water, Rice, Rapeseed Oil], Shredded Marinated Duck (12%) [Duck, Sugar, Water, Rice Vinegar, Soya Bean, Salt, Rice, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Alcohol, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Powder, Fennel, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Chipotle Chilli, Clove], Hoisin Dressing (12%) [Water, Rice Vinegar, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Soya Bean, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Concentrated Plum Juice, Salt, Garlic Purée, Colour (Plain Caramel), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Onion Powder, Molasses, Aniseed, Black Pepper, Wheat Flour, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Fennel, Barley Malt Extract, Clove, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Ginger], Cucumber, Carrot, Edamame Soya Beans, Spinach, Red Cabbage, White Cabbage, Cabbage, Spring Onion, Water, Red Onion, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Salt. Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British duck.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

250g e