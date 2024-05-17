Linda McCartney's 6 Vegan Lincolnshire Sausages 270g

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 2 vegetarian sausages. For best results, always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging. Grill for best results.

Grill

Instructions: Preheat grill to a moderate heat. Place vegetarian sausages onto a preheated wire rack in a grill pan and grill for 10 minutes, turning once halfway.

Hob

Instructions: Preheat 1 teaspoon of oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add vegetarian sausages and cook for 20 minutes, turning regularly.

Oven cook