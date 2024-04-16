Tesco Finest Quarter Pounders 454g

4 Beef steak mince burgers, lightly seasoned.

Succulent beef, simply seasoned with sea salt and black pepper. Gluten free. BRITISH BEEF/ FROM TRUSTED FARMS Tender and succulent beef, seasoned with salt and black pepper

Pack size: 454G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (94%), Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Water, Dried Onion, Sea Salt, Spices, Sugar, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Made using fresh and frozen meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

454g e