New
Tesco Finest Beer Battered Cod 380g

£7.50

£19.74/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One typical fillet
Energy
340kcal
1426kJ
17%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Fat
16.2g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

low

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.91g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824kJ / 197kcal

Skinless and boneless cod (Gadus morhua) fillets in a Black Sheep Ale™ batter coating.
Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. The cod in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org Chunky, tender fillets of wild caught cod cooked in our unique, light and bubbly batter made with distinctive Black Sheep Ale™, sourced from the award winning Black Sheep brewery, in North Yorkshire.Crispy Wild caught chunky cod fillets coated in our unique crisp and bubbly Black Sheep Ale™ batter. Pairs well with a crisp white wine.
Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (66%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Black Sheep Ale™ (contains Barley, Wheat), Flavourings, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Gram Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Wheat Fibre, Maize Flour, Wheat Gluten, Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using cod caught in the NE Atlantic - Barents Sea, Norwegian Sea, Iceland using trawls, seines, hooks and lines.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

380g e

