Love Beets Cajun Spiced Diced Beetroot 120g

Cooked Beetroot, diced & marinated in a cajun spiced vinegar. For exciting and healthy recipes, check out lovebeets.co.uk

Lovebeets Salad toppers are not just the perfect, no mess way to add colour and a twist of flavour to your salads, but they are also extremely delicious on a jacket potato, in wraps or with a BBQ. No mess! Just incredible.

Ready to Eat Stay True to Your Roots Salad Toppers Ready for Anythng No Fuss - Just Deliciously Infused Beets! Suitable for vegetarians/ vegans

Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Beetroot (99%), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Spices (Chilli Powder, Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Red Bell Peppers, Ginger, Pimento), Salt, Herbs (Coriander, Thyme, Fennel, Oregano), Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Smoke Flavouring

Produce of

Love Beets is packed in the UK

Net Contents

120g ℮