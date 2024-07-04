Fibre One 90 Calorie Cookies & Cream Drizzle Squares Snack Bars 4 x 24g

High in fibre cake bar with Cookie pieces (5%) and white confectionary drizzle (7%) with milk powder.

50% Less sugar** Have what you crave! Treat yourself to the indulgence of Fibre One soft-baked Cookies & Cream Drizzle Squares, made with delicious cookie pieces. They taste so great it's hard to believe each bar is a 90-calorie treat. When sweet cravings strike, you're always just a bite away from a guilt-free slice of heaven. 50% less sugar** - 100% oh-my-gosh that's delicious. **Fibre One 90 calorie cookies & cream drizzle squares contains 50% less sugar than average UK cake bars/slices, small cakes and sweet muffins of a similar flavour, July 2023.

Indulge your cravings with other delicious flavours! Fibre One 90 Calorie 4 Crispy Choc Brownies

© General Mills

Wow great taste High in fibre Suitable for Vegetarian

Pack size: 96G

High in fibre

Ingredients

Oligofructose, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats and Oils (Sunflower, Palm, Rapeseed, Shea), Humectant (Glycerol), Fructose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6%), Water, Wheat Fibre, Sugar, Whey Solids (Milk), Egg White Powder, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Lactose (Milk), Flavouring, Skimmed Milk Powder, Natural Flavourings, Vanilla Flavouring, Thickeners (Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Lecithins (Soy)), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)

Allergy Information

May contain tree Nuts. Does not contain Dairy cream. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Net Contents

4 x 24g ℮

Preparation and Usage