Patient Cottat The Pebble Rosé de Loire 750ml

Vinification Details

With its cool, mild climate, the Loire Valley produces Pinot Noir Rosé with a fruity, elegant style and subtle flavors. 80% of the grapes are ‘direct press', providing acidity and elegance. 20% come from the ‘Saignée' Pinot Noir tank providing fruit and structure. The wine was fermented with native yeast to dryness at cold temperature (50°F) and aged on fine lees for 3 months. We designed our winemaking to craft a true Loire elegant and refreshing Rosé.

History

Patient COTTAT was a famous ‘Master Goldsmith' in the mid 19th century in France. Born in Paris, he loved the Berry region, in the Center of France. His legacy is perpetuated through a selected ‘PEBBLE' varietal range grown in the French ‘Valley of the Kings'.

Regional Information