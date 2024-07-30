Eat Natural Fruit & Nut Bars with Dark Chocolate, Cranberries & Macadamias 3 x 40g

3 bars of mixed nuts and dried fruit with dark chocolate.

Why not try our yoghurt range? When it comes to our bars, we reckon that less is more. That's why we take some of nature's most delicious ingredients and combine them together following a fuss-free recipe for full-on-flavour. When nature tastes this good, it doesn't need to be messed with. Here at Eat Natural, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean? Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is *100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it... The better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.

Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Shredded Coconut 21%, Dark Chocolate 20% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Sultanas 16% (Sultanas, Sunflower Oil), Glucose Syrup, Crisped Rice (Rice Flour, Rice Bran, Sugar), Dried Cranberries 8% (Sugar, Cranberries, Sunflower Oil), Honey, Macadamia Nuts 6%

Allergy Information

May also contain: other Nuts, Peanuts, Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold capitals

Net Contents

3 x 40g ℮