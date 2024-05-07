Crosta & Mollica Pinsa Roman Pizza Tomato & Mozzarella 154g

Pinsa Tomato & Mozzarella

Pinsa is how the Romans do pizza. The distinctive paddle-shaped base is where you notice the real difference; a combination of rice and wheat flour in the dough, together with a little more water than a typical pizza, creates a cloud-like texture both extremely light and satisfyingly crunchy.

Each pinsa is hand-topped and stone-baked in a wood-fired oven at scorching temperatures.

Made for the moments when time is of the essence but flavour is the order of the day.

'Altogether Italian'