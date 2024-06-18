McVitie's Rich Tea Cocoa Biscuits 300g

Chocolate Flavour Crisp Biscuits with Cocoa pladisglobal.com

Crafted with care to create a light, crisp, sweet biscuit, McVitie's Rich Tea biscuits are a true British classic, and the gold standard for dunking in a cup of tea - now with a chocolatey twist. Enjoy a little break from the everyday, McVitie's biscuits are True Originals.

Deliciously Dunkable Baking Since 1839 No Artificial Colours or Flavours No Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Polydextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (3%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring, Salt

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 36

Net Contents

300g ℮

