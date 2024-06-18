New
McVitie's Rich Tea Cocoa Biscuits 300g

5(3)
Vegetarian

Each biscuit contains
Energy
152kJ
36kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.1g

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

1%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Crafted with care to create a light, crisp, sweet biscuit, McVitie's Rich Tea biscuits are a true British classic, and the gold standard for dunking in a cup of tea - now with a chocolatey twist.Enjoy a little break from the everyday, McVitie's biscuits are True Originals.
Make it McVitie's True Originals.
® Registered Trade Mark of pladis (UK) Limited.
Deliciously DunkableBaking Since 1839No Artificial Colours or FlavoursNo Hydrogenated Vegetable OilSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Polydextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (3%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring, Salt

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 36

Net Contents

300g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

