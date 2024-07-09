New
Cadbury Brunch Light Orange Milk Chocolate Cereal Bars 5 x 26g

£1.25

£0.96/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 26 g contains
Energy
390kJ
93kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

-

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1g

-

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.5g

-

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1502 kJ

Cereal (43 %) bar with orange zest, bran flakes (7.5 %) and rice crispies (6.5%), half covered with milk chocolate (12 %).Be treatwise.net
Brunch light**38 % Less sugars than standard Cadbury brunch oats bars.We pack our brunch bars full of wholegrain oats, crispies orange zest & bran flakes, mix them all with a drizzle of honey.Finally, we dip them in deliciously smooth Cadbury milk chocolate.Great for any occasion & irresistibly delicious...
93 Kcals Per BarBran Flakes, Orange Zest, Crispies, a Drizzle of Honey & Dipped in Milk ChocolateSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Oat Flakes (33 %), Oligofructose, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour (5.5 %), Stabiliser (Sorbitol Syrup), Whole Grain Wheat Flour (4.5 %), Humectant (Glycerol), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Honey (1.5 %), Orange Zest (1.5 %), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Starch, Wheat Bran, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E471, E476), Milk Fat, Molasses, Barley Malt Extract, Dextrose, Salt, Orange Oil, Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Number of uses

5 portions per pack

Net Contents

5 x 26g ℮

