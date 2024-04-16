We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Planted 2 Chicken Tikka Skewers 200g

Vegan

Plant-based skewer made from pea protein with 15% marinade.Fancy some delicious Planted recipes?Get inspired here!
Better than chicken**77% less CO₂e and 85% less waterSource: Eaternity
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C106875
100% Plant-BasedNo additivesLove at first biteHigh in proteinMade from peasSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 200G
High in protein

Ingredients

Water, Pea Protein 25%, Coconut Milk, Pea Fibre, Tomatoes, Tomato Paste, Spices, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Apple Cider Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Gluten, Mustard and Soya.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Brush some vegetable oil and sprinkle a pinch of salt on all sides.Place the skewers on a hot grill and cook for around 2 min. on each side or until nicely coloured.Cook at medium heat for around 2 min. per side or until nicely caramelized.Upgrade your dinner with our tasty tikka skewers.Delicious over fluffy basmati, with warm naan bread, or grilled alongside your favourite veggies and a dollop of mango chutney!

Additives

Free From Additives

