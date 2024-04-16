Planted 2 Chicken Tikka Skewers 200g

Plant-based skewer made from pea protein with 15% marinade. Fancy some delicious Planted recipes? Get inspired here!

Better than chicken* *77% less CO₂e and 85% less water Source: Eaternity

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C106875

100% Plant-Based No additives Love at first bite High in protein Made from peas Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 200G

High in protein

Water, Pea Protein 25%, Coconut Milk, Pea Fibre, Tomatoes, Tomato Paste, Spices, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Apple Cider Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Vitamin B12

May contain traces of Gluten, Mustard and Soya.

200g ℮

Brush some vegetable oil and sprinkle a pinch of salt on all sides.

Place the skewers on a hot grill and cook for around 2 min. on each side or until nicely coloured.

Cook at medium heat for around 2 min. per side or until nicely caramelized.

Upgrade your dinner with our tasty tikka skewers.

Delicious over fluffy basmati, with warm naan bread, or grilled alongside your favourite veggies and a dollop of mango chutney!