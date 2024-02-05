Higgidy Ham Hock & Cheddar Sausage Rolls x2 54g

British outdoor bred pork sausage meat & smoked ham hock with 14-month aged West Country Cheddar & wholegrain mustard, wrapped in all-butter puff pastry, hand-topped with a Cheddar cheese sprinkle. British outdoor bred pork sausage meat & smoked ham hock with 14-month aged West Country Cheddar & wholegrain mustard, wrapped in all-butter puff pastry, hand-topped with a Cheddar cheese sprinkle.

A little bit more about us... We're Higgidy, and we make glorious everyday food to help people live well. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lovely lunches and swift but satisfying suppers. Not forgetting, moreish nibbles for mid-afternoon snacking too.

Tray - responsibly sourced cardboard, widely recycled Film - recycle at supermarket points. For more info: higgidy.co.uk/recycle

Like our friends at FareShare, we believe that no good food should go to waste. That's why we donate any extra pies, quiches or rolls to the team at FareShare Sussex who turn them into meals for those who need them most.

Pack size: 54G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Butter (Milk), Pork Sausage Meat (14%) (Pork Shoulder, Pork Belly, Water, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Onion Powder, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Sage, Yeast, Coriander), Ham Hock (10%) (Pork, Salt, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), West Country Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4%), Wholegrain Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, White Wine Vinegar, Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Pimento), Free Range Egg Yolk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dijon Mustard, Salt, Double Cream (Milk), Thyme, Black Pepper, Mustard Powder

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

54g ℮