Wicked Kitchen 100% Plant Based Chocolate Cupcakes 4 Pack

Chocolatey-chocolate cupcakes with decadent caramel coloured frosting and a wicked drizzle!

Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs! Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the university of common sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.

100% Plant Based

Ingredients

Caramel Coloured Frosting (34%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Plain Caramel), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Humectant (Glycerol)], Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Strawberry Purée, Coconut Extract, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Butter, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Maize Starch, Colour (Anthocyanins)

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for Milk and Egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

4 x Chocolate Cupcakes