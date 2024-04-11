We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Wicked Kitchen 100% Plant Based Chocolate Cupcakes 4 Pack

Wicked Kitchen 100% Plant Based Chocolate Cupcakes 4 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£0.88/each

4 Chocolate sponge cakes topped with caramel coloured frosting and decorated with chocolate drizzle.
Chocolatey-chocolate cupcakes with decadent caramel coloured frosting and a wicked drizzle!
Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs!Hi, we're Derek & Chad.We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the university of common sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
Wicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.
100% Plant Based

Ingredients

Caramel Coloured Frosting (34%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Plain Caramel), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Humectant (Glycerol)], Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Strawberry Purée, Coconut Extract, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Butter, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Maize Starch, Colour (Anthocyanins)

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for Milk and Egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

4 x Chocolate Cupcakes

View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here