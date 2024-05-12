The Real Greek Pastitsio 350g

Rigatoni pasta, topped with minced beef sauce and béchamel sauce.

Ever since opening our first restaurant in London in 1999, our main goal has been to continue sharing the true essence of Greek dining with the UK. To us this means real ingredients, family recipes and eating together with loved ones. Now you can experience this at home with our new range of delicious Greek inspired dishes.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. The Real Greek™ is a registered trademark.

Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

Béchamel Sauce (36%) (Milk, Water, Wheat Flour, Soya Oil, Hard Cheese (Milk), Egg, Salt, Sugar, White Pepper, Nutmeg), Cooked Rigatoni Pasta (31%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water), Minced Meat Sauce (31%) (Minced Beef, Tomato, Tomato Paste, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Onion, Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Pimento, Cinnamon), Hard Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

May also contain traces of Celery, Mustard, Sulphites, Fish and Crustaceans. For allergens, (including Cereals containing Gluten), see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Greece using EU beef

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

350g ℮