La Famiglia Rana Mushroom & Roasted Garlic Fresh Sauce 200g

Mushroom & Roasted Garlic Sauce

This deliciously creamy sauce is made with generous pieces of Shiitake, Champignon and Nameko mushrooms, blended with aromatic roasted garlic and cream. Heat and stir into our Mushroom & Mascarpone Fresh Tortelloni for a taste of la vera Italia.

Our family has been making fresh pasta for Italian dinner tables since 1962 in our home in Verona. Now, we present the perfect accompaniment, our Fresh Sauces. Specially made to complement our fresh filled tortelloni, our sauces are lovingly prepared with carefully selected ingredients, each of which is perfectly cooked to bring you its full flavour and ideal texture.

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Shiitake Mushroom 33%, Cream (from Milk), Champignon Mushrooms 14%, Nameko Mushrooms 12%, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Corn Starch, Onion, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Roasted Garlic 0.5%, Black Pepper, Parsley 0.4%

Allergy Information

May contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Fish, Crustaceans, Molluscs, Soybeans, Celery. See ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g ℮