Fish Said Fred Tuna Katsu Curry 313g

Fish Said Fred Tuna Katsu Curry 313g

1(1)
Write a review

£6.00

£19.17/kg

MSC

Diced defrosted albacore tuna coated with katsu bread crumb and with katsu sauce sachet
Hi, I'm Fred and I want to help people fall in love with tasty, healthy, responsibly sourced fish. So, I'm going to make it as easy as possible for you to cook and enjoy fish at home more often.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.MSC - MSC Certified Sustainable Seafood, MSC-C-50287, www.msc.org, Thank you for choosing seafood that has met the MSC's global standard for sustainability. Together we can help protect fish stocks for the future.
Crispy tuna bites with a fragrant sauce for twoMake This in 16 MinsChilli rating - mild - 1Boneless
Pack size: 313G

Ingredients

Albacore Tuna (Thunnus Alalunga) (Fish) (54%), Katsu Sauce (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Corn Flour, Demerara Sugar, Turmeric Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin Powder, Fenugreek Powder, Garlic Powder, Fennel Powder, Cinnamon Powder), Wholemeal Crumb (Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Corn Flour, Salt, Dextrose), Breadcrumb (Dehydrated Potato, Rice Flour, Salt, Dextrose), Rapeseed Oil, Mango Purée From Concentrate, Brown Sugar, Coriander, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika Powder, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Powder, Salt, Curry Powder (Coriander Seed, Cumin, Cardamom, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Cloves, Nutmeg, Pimento, Chilli, Ginger, Bay, Paprika, Cayenne Extract, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Black Pepper, Ginger Powder

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains on average two 137g servings

Net Contents

313g ℮

View all Chinese, Thai & Asian Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here