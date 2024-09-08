Fish Said Fred Tuna Katsu Curry 313g

Diced defrosted albacore tuna coated with katsu bread crumb and with katsu sauce sachet

Crispy tuna bites with a fragrant sauce for two Make This in 16 Mins Chilli rating - mild - 1 Boneless

Pack size: 313G

Ingredients

Albacore Tuna (Thunnus Alalunga) (Fish) (54%), Katsu Sauce (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Corn Flour, Demerara Sugar, Turmeric Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin Powder, Fenugreek Powder, Garlic Powder, Fennel Powder, Cinnamon Powder), Wholemeal Crumb (Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Corn Flour, Salt, Dextrose), Breadcrumb (Dehydrated Potato, Rice Flour, Salt, Dextrose), Rapeseed Oil, Mango Purée From Concentrate, Brown Sugar, Coriander, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika Powder, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Powder, Salt, Curry Powder (Coriander Seed, Cumin, Cardamom, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Cloves, Nutmeg, Pimento, Chilli, Ginger, Bay, Paprika, Cayenne Extract, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Black Pepper, Ginger Powder

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains on average two 137g servings

Net Contents

313g ℮