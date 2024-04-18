Eat Natural Fruit & Nut Vegan Peanuts Coconut & Dark Chocolate 40g X 3

3 Vegan bars of peanuts, dried fruit, coconut and dark chocolate.

Why not try our protein range? When it comes to our bars, we reckon that less is more. That's why we take some of nature's most delicious ingredients and combine them together following a fuss-free recipe for full-on-flavour. When nature tastes this good, it doesn't need to be messed with. Here at Eat Natural, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean? Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it...the better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.

Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-021-032 FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C102083, www.fsc.org, This paper packaging is FSC certified, supporting responsible forestry. Learn more on www.fsc.org

Source of fibre Gluten free Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 120G

Source of fibre

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate 20% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Peanuts 18%, Shredded Coconut 14%, Dried Apricots 12% (Apricots, Rice Flour), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Blossom Nectar 6%, Pumpkin Seeds, Crisped Rice (Rice Flour, Rice Bran, Sugar), Sunflower Seeds, Roasted Chickpeas

Allergy Information

May also contain: Nuts, Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in Bold Capitals

Net Contents

3 x 40g ℮