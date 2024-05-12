We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pinch Flavour Flamin’ Overloaded Chicken Tikka Naan​ 305g

£4.50

£14.75/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Pack
Energy
2593kJ
617kcal
31%of the reference intake
Fat
21.7g

high

31%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.0g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
2.50g

high

42%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 850kJ/202kcal

Naan bread topped with cooked marinated chicken in a spiced tomato and cream sauce, with a sachet of spiced crumb and coriander.
Soft naan lavishly topped with spiced Tikka Masala sauce and flame-seared marinated chicken, crowned with Indian-style crunch and aromatic coriander.
Pack size: 305G

Ingredients

Naan Bread (Wheat Flour, Water, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Onion Seeds), Cooked Marinated Chicken (25%) (Chicken, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Green Chilli Purée, Water, Palm Oil, Chilli Powder, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Fenugreek, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil), Tomato Purée, Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Spiced Crumb Sachet (Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Dried Onion, Sugar, Salt, Coriander, Turmeric, Yeast Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Fenugreek, Cumin Powder, Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Yeast), Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Green Chilli Purée, Salt, Coriander Powder, Muscovado Sugar, Cumin Powder, Smoked Paprika, Cumin Seeds, Turmeric, Paprika, Cinnamon, Colour (Paprika Extract), Fenugreek, Clove, Chilli Powder, Cardamom Powder, Citric Acid, Lemon Oil, Fennel, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Dill, Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Chicken from Thailand Packed in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

305g ℮

