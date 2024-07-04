New
image 1 of Loacker Tortina Dark Chocolate & Hazelnut Cream Wafer Rounds 6 x 21g
image 1 of Loacker Tortina Dark Chocolate & Hazelnut Cream Wafer Rounds 6 x 21gimage 2 of Loacker Tortina Dark Chocolate & Hazelnut Cream Wafer Rounds 6 x 21gimage 3 of Loacker Tortina Dark Chocolate & Hazelnut Cream Wafer Rounds 6 x 21g

Loacker Tortina Dark Chocolate & Hazelnut Cream Wafer Rounds 6 x 21g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.25

£3.25/each

Dark chocolate specialty with hazelnut cream filling (54%) and crispy wafers.Loacker sustainable cocoa farming programOur Road to SustainabilityOur sustainability program is all about cocoa and through our cocoa and 100% Italian hazelnuts. Through our Cocoa Farming Program and the Italian Hazelnut Orchards program, we monitor the origin of the cocoa beans from areas not subject to deforestation, we sustain the hazelnut's cultivation without the use of chemical herbicides and support local communities with educational economic and technical activities.
Che bontà! Means Pure Goodness! Since 1925. At Loacker, goodness is a choice.
Crispy dark chocolate speciality with hazelnut cream fillingWith Cocoa from our Sustainability ProgramWith 100% Selected Italian HazelnutsDark Chocolate with 60% Cocoa SolidsSupreme Creaminess All RoundNo Added Flavorings or Colors
Pack size: 126G

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate 39% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Emulsifier Soy Lecithin), Hazelnuts 27% in the Cream Filling, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cream Powder (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Soy Flour, Emulsifier Soy Lecithin, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Concentrated Apple Juice, Spices, Bourbon Vanilla Pods

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Almonds, Mustard and Sesame.

Produce of

Product of Austria

Net Contents

6 x 21g ℮

Additives

Free From ColoursFree From Flavours

View all Continental Biscuits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here