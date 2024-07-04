Loacker Tortina Dark Chocolate & Hazelnut Cream Wafer Rounds 6 x 21g

Dark chocolate specialty with hazelnut cream filling (54%) and crispy wafers. Loacker sustainable cocoa farming program Our Road to Sustainability Our sustainability program is all about cocoa and through our cocoa and 100% Italian hazelnuts. Through our Cocoa Farming Program and the Italian Hazelnut Orchards program, we monitor the origin of the cocoa beans from areas not subject to deforestation, we sustain the hazelnut's cultivation without the use of chemical herbicides and support local communities with educational economic and technical activities.

Che bontà! Means Pure Goodness! Since 1925. At Loacker, goodness is a choice.

Crispy dark chocolate speciality with hazelnut cream filling With Cocoa from our Sustainability Program With 100% Selected Italian Hazelnuts Dark Chocolate with 60% Cocoa Solids Supreme Creaminess All Round No Added Flavorings or Colors

Pack size: 126G

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate 39% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Emulsifier Soy Lecithin), Hazelnuts 27% in the Cream Filling, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cream Powder (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Soy Flour, Emulsifier Soy Lecithin, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Concentrated Apple Juice, Spices, Bourbon Vanilla Pods

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Almonds, Mustard and Sesame.

Produce of

Product of Austria

Net Contents

6 x 21g ℮

Additives