New
La Famiglia Rana Sundried Tomato & Pecorino Cheese Fresh Sauce 200g

La Famiglia Rana Sundried Tomato & Pecorino Cheese Fresh Sauce 200g

£2.75

£1.38/100g

Sundried Tomato & Pecorino Cheese Sauce
This rich, fragrant sauce is made with plump italian tomatoes and sundried tomatoes to bring out all their bittersweet flavour, then loosely chopped and blended with delicious Pecorino. Heat and stir into our Spinach & Ricotta Fresh Tortelloni and finish with a leaf or two of fresh basil for a taste of la vera Italia.
Our family has been making fresh pasta for Italian dinner tables since 1962 in our home in Verona. Now, we present the perfect accompaniment, our Fresh Sauces. Specially made to complement our fresh filled tortelloni, our sauces are lovingly prepared with carefully selected ingredients, each of which is perfectly cooked to bring you its full flavour and ideal texture.
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Tomato Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Rehydrated Sundried Tomatoes 6% (Sundried Tomatoes, Water, Salt), Grated Cheese (from Milk), Pine Nuts 5%, Basil Preparation 5% (Basilico Genovese PDO* Basil 60%, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Pecorino Romano Cheese PDO* 4% (Sheep's Milk, Salt, Animal Rennet), Cream (from Milk), Butter (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Garlic, Chilli Peppers, Salt, Natural Flavourings, *PDO: protected designation of origin

Allergy Information

May contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Fish, Crustaceans, Molluscs, Celery, Soybeans. See ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g ℮

