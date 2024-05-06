We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Whitworths Wondermix Think Sharp Trail Mix 200g

5(2)
£3.50

£17.50/kg

Vegan

A mix of almonds, diced apricots, dark chocolate pieces and orange flavour sweetened dried cranberries.To be consumed as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Think SharpThis wonderful mix works like a charm to supercharge your day with the power of micro nutrition! Munch on this delicious mix, naturally bursting with:Copper & Potassium scientifically proven to help the functioning of the nervous system, Magnesium for normal psychological function and Zinc for normal cognitive function - all to help you think sharp.Think Sharp Wondermix works wonders for heavy workloads, midday munching and more.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Think sharpNibble on almonds, orange flavour cranberries, apricots + dark chocolate dropsSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 200G
Copper & Potassium scientifically proven to help the functioning of the nervous systemMagnesium for normal psychological functionZinc for normal cognitive function

Ingredients

Almonds, Dried Apricots (Apricots, Rice Flour, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Flavouring), Orange Flavour Cranberries (Cranberries, Sugar, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil), Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 70% minimum

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, other Nuts, Sesame and Milk. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 6 delicious servings

Net Contents

200g ℮

