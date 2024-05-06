Whitworths Wondermix Think Sharp Trail Mix 200g

A mix of almonds, diced apricots, dark chocolate pieces and orange flavour sweetened dried cranberries. To be consumed as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Think Sharp This wonderful mix works like a charm to supercharge your day with the power of micro nutrition! Munch on this delicious mix, naturally bursting with: Copper & Potassium scientifically proven to help the functioning of the nervous system, Magnesium for normal psychological function and Zinc for normal cognitive function - all to help you think sharp. Think Sharp Wondermix works wonders for heavy workloads, midday munching and more.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Think sharp Nibble on almonds, orange flavour cranberries, apricots + dark chocolate drops Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Almonds, Dried Apricots (Apricots, Rice Flour, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Flavouring), Orange Flavour Cranberries (Cranberries, Sugar, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil), Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 70% minimum

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, other Nuts, Sesame and Milk. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 6 delicious servings

Net Contents

200g ℮