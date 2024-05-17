BOL Salted Caramel Power Shake 410g

Salted Caramel Power Shake Eat as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle

We've been on a mission to help busy people eat well since 2015. Now introducing breakfast, bottled. On the days you don't have time to blend it, Power Shake it. As nourishing as they are tasty, each Power Shake is a nutritionally complete meal packed with wholefoods, 20+ grams of protein, and 26 vitamins and minerals. All the plant-powered goodness you need to smash the day. At BOL, we love to keep things real, so you won't see any added sugar, sweeteners, gums, or preservatives on our watch. Eat to feel unstoppable. BOL Bring On Life Paul, Founder

Packed with Wholefoods No Added Sugar 26 Vitamins & Minerals Dairy Free Gluten Free 20g Protein 100% Nutritionally complete meal Contains naturally occurring sugars Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Pack size: 410G

This Bol is high in protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Oat Milk (Water, Gluten Free Oats), Banana Puree, Soya Protein, Dates, Pecan Nut Butter (100% Pecans), Coconut Cream, Vitamin & Mineral Complex, Cornflour, Natural Caramel Flavouring, Salt

Allergy Information

May contain traces of other Nuts Allergens in Bold.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 1 portion

Net Contents

410g

