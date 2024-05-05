We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
VEG TABLE Tex Mex Meal 380g

VEG TABLE Tex Mex Meal 380g

2.5(2)
Write a review

£4.50

£11.84/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per pack (oven cooked)
Energy
1328kJ
317kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
12.0g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.0g

medium

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.8g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.86g

low

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 466kJ/111kcal

Potato and butternut squash coated in oil and maple and barbecue flavour seasoning, with bell pepper, kale, and a cheese, garlic and herb melt.
Sweet BBQ seasoned butternut squash and potatoes, topped with a creamy garlic and herb cheese melt.
You'll love eating at the Veg TableWe're on a mission to bring great tasting veg-based dishes to every table in the UK.We've combined our passion for fresh veg with big, bold flavours from around the world and created Veg Table, a delicious range of carefully balanced raw veg dishes that you can simply pop in the oven, because we know freshly cooked food always tastes best.If you love fresh food, exciting flavours and healthy living, come and join us at the Veg Table.
1 of your 5 a day in each packReady to CookSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

Potato, Butternut Squash, Bell Pepper, Cheese Garlic & Herb Melt (10.5%) (Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Salt), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Parsley, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Kale, Maple BBQ Seasoning (Demerara Sugar, Ground Paprika, Tomato Powder, Toasted Onion Powder, Dextrose, Maple Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Dried Garlic, Paprika Flakes, Colour (Plain Caramel), Natural Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil), Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in Bold.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Net Contents

380g ℮

View all Prepared Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here