VEG TABLE Tex Mex Meal 380g

Sweet BBQ seasoned butternut squash and potatoes, topped with a creamy garlic and herb cheese melt.

You'll love eating at the Veg Table We're on a mission to bring great tasting veg-based dishes to every table in the UK. We've combined our passion for fresh veg with big, bold flavours from around the world and created Veg Table, a delicious range of carefully balanced raw veg dishes that you can simply pop in the oven, because we know freshly cooked food always tastes best. If you love fresh food, exciting flavours and healthy living, come and join us at the Veg Table.

1 of your 5 a day in each pack Ready to Cook Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

Potato, Butternut Squash, Bell Pepper, Cheese Garlic & Herb Melt (10.5%) (Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Salt), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Parsley, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Kale, Maple BBQ Seasoning (Demerara Sugar, Ground Paprika, Tomato Powder, Toasted Onion Powder, Dextrose, Maple Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Dried Garlic, Paprika Flakes, Colour (Plain Caramel), Natural Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil), Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in Bold.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Net Contents

380g ℮