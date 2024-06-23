Tesco Plant Chef Roasted Butternut & Falafel Mixed Grains Salad 250g

Tesco Plant Chef Roasted Butternut & Falafel Mixed Grains Salad 250g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£1.20/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack (250g)
Energy
303kcal
1274kJ
15%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.3g

low

14%of the reference intake
Fat
8.2g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.85g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 509kJ / 121kcal

A mix of cooked couscous, red quinoa and wheat berries with red pepper, sultanas and coriander dressed in a spiced dressing, with a sweet potato falafel, roasted butternut squash, a beetroot dip, mixed baby salad leaves and spring onion.
This vibrant salad is packed with sweet potato falafel balls, fruity spiced mixed grains, mixed baby salad leaves, roasted butternut, and a tangy beetroot dip. Plantastic Discover our vibrant salads, packed with flavour and carefully selected ingredients.Fragrant & Nutty
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweet Potato Falafel (17%) [Chickpeas, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Coriander Leaf, Coriander Powder, Cumin, Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Cooked Couscous [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Cooked Red Quinoa [Water, Red Quinoa], Cooked Wheatberries [Water, Wheat Berry], Cannellini Beans, Butternut Squash (5%), Water, Spring Onion, Red Pepper, Sultanas, Beetroot, Lemon Juice, Chard, Rocket, Spinach, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Coriander Leaf, Olive Oil, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cornflour, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Dill, Nigella Seeds, Ginger Purée, Sea Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Lemon Zest, Cumin, Coriander, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Mint, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Clove, Nutmeg, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

View all Lunch Meal Deals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here