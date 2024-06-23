Tesco Plant Chef Roasted Butternut & Falafel Mixed Grains Salad 250g

A mix of cooked couscous, red quinoa and wheat berries with red pepper, sultanas and coriander dressed in a spiced dressing, with a sweet potato falafel, roasted butternut squash, a beetroot dip, mixed baby salad leaves and spring onion.

This vibrant salad is packed with sweet potato falafel balls, fruity spiced mixed grains, mixed baby salad leaves, roasted butternut, and a tangy beetroot dip. Plantastic Discover our vibrant salads, packed with flavour and carefully selected ingredients. Fragrant & Nutty

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweet Potato Falafel (17%) [Chickpeas, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Coriander Leaf, Coriander Powder, Cumin, Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Cooked Couscous [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Cooked Red Quinoa [Water, Red Quinoa], Cooked Wheatberries [Water, Wheat Berry], Cannellini Beans, Butternut Squash (5%), Water, Spring Onion, Red Pepper, Sultanas, Beetroot, Lemon Juice, Chard, Rocket, Spinach, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Coriander Leaf, Olive Oil, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cornflour, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Dill, Nigella Seeds, Ginger Purée, Sea Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Lemon Zest, Cumin, Coriander, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Mint, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Clove, Nutmeg, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

1 Servings

250g e