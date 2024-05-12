Frijj Strawberry Flavour Milkshake 950ml

Ultra Heat Treated (UHT) long life strawberry flavour milk drink.

You're sure to love this flavour berry much! Thick N Smooth Müllerlicious milkshake with a super strawberry milk taste. It is truly Müllerlicious.

Thick and smooth milkshake, full of Müller dairy goodness, oh yeh, and Müllerlicious flavours for daaaays!

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C020428, www.fsc.org

Your Müller. Your Way. Your Happy Place.

Source of Calcium and Vitamin B12 Source of Protein Gluten Free Suitable for Vegetarians Made with British Milk

Pack size: 950ML

Protein contributes to a maintenance of muscle mass

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (61%), Whole Milk (30%), Sugar, Buttermilk Powder, Fructose, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Flavourings, Colour: Carotenes

Allergy Information

See ingredients in Bold.

Number of uses

This carton contains approx. 3 x 316ml servings.

Net Contents

950ml ℮

Preparation and Usage