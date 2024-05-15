Old El Paso Paprika Chicken Burrito Bowl 400g

Old El Paso Paprika Chicken Burto Bowl 400g

A wheat flour tortilla served with spiced rice, garlic and chilli tomato sauce and cooked paprika chicken, topped with peppers, onion, medium cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese.

Top tip! Why not try topping with a dollop of our Old El Paso Soured Cream?

Old El Paso and associated words and designs are trademarks of Pet Incorporated, used under license. © General Mills. This product is manufactured under license by Samworth Brothers

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Spiced Rice (Water, Long Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Spices, Tomato Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Salt), Cooked Paprika Chicken (16%) (Chicken Breast, Rapeseed Oil, Ground Paprika, Tomato Paste, Salt), Peppers (Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper), Onion, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Tomato, Water, Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Roasted Garlic Purée, Lime Juice, Spices, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Palm Oil, Sugar, Red Chilli Purée, Coriander, Salt, Humectant (Glycerine), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Sodium Phosphates), Dried Oregano, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Wheat Starch

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using chicken from the UK, Germany and the Netherlands

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮