New
FUEL10K Raisin & Almond Granola 400g

£3.20

£0.80/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Crunchy Muesli with Raisins and Sliced Almonds, Fortified with VitaminsBringing B Corp to breakfastThis doesn't mean we're perfect, but we're on a journey to do good things for the world, our team and you.
Say goodbye to boring breakfasts. Our protein boosted granola is a delicious way to start your morning.We have combined chunky clusters made with oven-toasted oats, mixed with tasty raisins and sliced almonds.Eat with yoghurt. Eat with milk. Eat in handfuls by the box.
Protein BoostedAdded VitaminsDelicious chunky clusters tossed with raisins and almondsHigh FibreSuitable for a vegetarian & vegan diet and registered with the Vegan Society
Pack size: 400G
High Fibre

Ingredients

Whole Grain Oat Flakes (42%), Sugar, Cereal Extrudate (Rice Flour, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Salt), Raisins (7%), Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Whole Grain Wheat Flakes (5%), Wheat Gluten, Sliced Almonds (4%), Grated Coconut, Natural Flavouring, Vitamins (Niacin (B3), Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid (B5), Vitamin B6, Riboflavin (B2), Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid (B9), Vitamin B12), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract

Allergy Information

Made in a factory that handles Peanuts, Nuts, Milk, Egg, Mustard, Soya Products and Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 servings of 50g

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Reseal bag to keep fresh

