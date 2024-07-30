Pom Bear Cheese Multipack Crisps 6 x 13g

Cheese Flavour Teddy Shaped Potato Snack The Hundred Official Team Partner Discover cricket, get active thehundred.com

These Pom-Bear snacks are deliciously light and crispy, delicately flavoured and fun to eat. They are free from gluten, artificial colours and flavours, and also free of clothes!

Have you tried our other bear-illiant flavours? Pom-Bear Original Pom-Bear BBQ

Gluten free 271kJ 65kcal per 13g pack No artificial colours No artificial flavours Suitable for vegans Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 78G

Ingredients

Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Cheese Flavour [Maltodextrin, Rice Flour, Dried Yeast Extract, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavouring, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic], Maize Dextrin, Sugar, Potato Protein, Yeast Extract, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Potassium Chloride, Paprika Powder

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Number of uses

This multipack contains 6 servings

Net Contents

6 x 13g ℮

Additives