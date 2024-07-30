New
Pom Bear Cheese Multipack Crisps 6 x 13g

Pom Bear Cheese Multipack Crisps 6 x 13g

£1.50

£1.92/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 13g pack contains
Energy
271kJ
65kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

medium

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2081 kJ

Cheese Flavour Teddy Shaped Potato Snack
These Pom-Bear snacks are deliciously light and crispy, delicately flavoured and fun to eat. They are free from gluten, artificial colours and flavours, and also free of clothes!
Have you tried our other bear-illiant flavours?Pom-Bear OriginalPom-Bear BBQ
® Registered Trade mark
Gluten free271kJ 65kcal per 13g packNo artificial coloursNo artificial flavoursSuitable for vegansSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 78G

Ingredients

Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Cheese Flavour [Maltodextrin, Rice Flour, Dried Yeast Extract, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavouring, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic], Maize Dextrin, Sugar, Potato Protein, Yeast Extract, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Potassium Chloride, Paprika Powder

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Number of uses

This multipack contains 6 servings

Net Contents

6 x 13g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

