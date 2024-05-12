We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Pinch Sizzle & Spice Chicken Tikka ​& Bombay Potatoes 400g

£4.50

£11.25/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Pack
Energy
1599kJ
382kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
16.5g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.2g

low

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.1g

low

21%of the reference intake
Salt
2.41g

high

40%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 400kJ/95kcal

Potatoes in a spiced tomato sauce, vegetables and cooked marinated chicken pieces.
A taste explosion of spice-marinated, flame-seared chicken, veggies and Bombaytastic potato enriched with coconut, tomato and a mustard, curry leaf and cumin seed sizzle.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Peppers, Tomato, Cooked Marinated Chicken (20%) (Chicken, Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Cumin Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Smoked Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Turmeric, Paprika Flakes, Cumin Seeds, Fenugreek), Potato, Red Onion, Onion, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Juice, Ginger Purée, Coconut, Garlic Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander Powder, Salt, Cumin Seeds, Desiccated Coconut, Onion Seeds, Muscovado Sugar, Cumin Powder, Coriander, Curry Leaves, Cornflour, Turmeric, Mustard Seeds, Cinnamon, Cardamom Powder, Clove, Fennel, Dill

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

