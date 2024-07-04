Eat Natural Fruit & Nut Bars with Almond, Apricot & Yoghurt 3 x 40g

3 bars of nuts and dried fruit with a yoghurt flavour coating.

Why not try our chocolate range? When it comes to our bars, we reckon that less is more. That's why we take some of nature's most delicious ingredients and combine them together following a fuss-free recipe for full-on-flavour. When nature tastes this good, it doesn't need to be messed with. Here at Eat Natural, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean? Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it...the better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.

Cross Grain Symbol - GB-021-001 FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C102083, www.fsc.org, This paper packaging is FSC® certified, supporting responsible forestry. Learn more on www.fsc.org

Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Yoghurt Flavour Coating 30% (Vegetable Fats (Palm Kernel, Palm), Milk Whey, Sugar, Dried Yoghurt (Milk), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Apricots 17% (Apricots, Rice Flour), Shredded Coconut 14%, Glucose Syrup, Crisped Rice (Rice Flour, Rice Bran, Sugar), Almonds 10%, Honey 5%

Allergy Information

May also contain: other Nuts, Peanuts, Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold capitals

Net Contents

3 x 40g ℮

Additives