Tesco Finest Honey Roast Ham & French Brie Rye Roll

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
424kcal
1781kJ
21%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.0g

low

7%of the reference intake
Fat
16.3g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.7g

high

34%of the reference intake
Salt
1.87g

high

31%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1060kJ / 253kcal

Honey roast formed ham, Brie full fat soft cheese, mayonnaise, shallot chutney and Dijon mustard with a mix of lettuce, spinach and rocket in a rye roll.
Finest Ingredients Hand packed with care Thick cut British honey roast ham and creamy French brie, layered with a tangy Dijon mustard mayonnaise, and crisp lettuce, in a flour dusted, soft rye bread rollDELI STYLE RYE ROLL Tangy Dijon Mustard, Mayonnaise and Crisp Lettuce

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Honey Roast Formed Ham (17%) [Pork, Honey, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate, Pentapotassium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Water, Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (14%), Rye Flour, Lettuce, Rapeseed Oil, Spinach, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Dried Potato, Yeast, Shallot, Malted Barley Flour, Malted Barley, Barley, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Rocket, Red Wine, Onion, Yellow Mustard Flour, Brown Mustard Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Sea Salt, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mustard Husk, Thyme, Pimento, Turmeric, Brown Mustard Seeds, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Black Pepper, Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork and EU & non-EU milk.

Number of uses

1 Servings

