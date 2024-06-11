Mutti Polpa Finely Chopped Tomatoes 4 x 400g

Chopped Tomatoes Source: IRI Infoscan Census (volume a value share for Chopped Tomatoes, Tomato Puree, Peeled Tomatoes, Tomato Paste). All data is available on www.mutti-parma.com/en website.

Italy's No 1 Tomato Brand* Our Hero Products Polpa: rich in finely diced chops, with a vibrant red colour and all the freshness of sun-ripened summer tomatoes. Ideal for recipes requiring long cooking times or high temperatures, like fish dishes, tomato sauces or pizza. Suitable also uncooked for recipes like gazpacho or bruschetta. Passata: sweet and creamy, with a brilliant red colour. It has a sweet flavour and a velvety consistency, without skin, seeds or added thickener. Perfect for dishes with reduced cooking times, it can be simply heated to make a quick pasta sauce or to make tomato soups, eggs and white meat.

Mutti has been processing tomatoes with passion for over 100 years. Our products are made exclusively of Italian tomatoes, with scrupulous supervision of the entire production chain: from selection of the most suitable varieties to inspection in the fields... up to harvesting and canning, which is done few hours after the tomatoes arrive at the plant.

FSC - FSC® Misto, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C134422, www.fsc.org

You've Never Seen Tomatoes Like This Before!

Pack size: 1.6KG

Ingredients

Tomato 99.8%, Salt

Produce of

Made in Italy

Net Contents

4 x 400g ℮