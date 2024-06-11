New
Mutti Polpa Finely Chopped Tomatoes 4 x 400g

Mutti Polpa Finely Chopped Tomatoes 4 x 400g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.60

£3.50/kg

Chopped TomatoesSource: IRI Infoscan Census (volume a value share for Chopped Tomatoes, Tomato Puree, Peeled Tomatoes, Tomato Paste). All data is available on www.mutti-parma.com/en website.
Italy's No 1 Tomato Brand*Our Hero ProductsPolpa: rich in finely diced chops, with a vibrant red colour and all the freshness of sun-ripened summer tomatoes. Ideal for recipes requiring long cooking times or high temperatures, like fish dishes, tomato sauces or pizza. Suitable also uncooked for recipes like gazpacho or bruschetta.Passata: sweet and creamy, with a brilliant red colour. It has a sweet flavour and a velvety consistency, without skin, seeds or added thickener. Perfect for dishes with reduced cooking times, it can be simply heated to make a quick pasta sauce or to make tomato soups, eggs and white meat.
Mutti has been processing tomatoes with passion for over 100 years.Our products are made exclusively of Italian tomatoes, with scrupulous supervision of the entire production chain:from selection of the most suitable varieties to inspection in the fields... up to harvesting and canning, which is done few hours after the tomatoes arrive at the plant.
FSC - FSC® Misto, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C134422, www.fsc.org
You've Never Seen Tomatoes Like This Before!
Pack size: 1.6KG

Ingredients

Tomato 99.8%, Salt

Produce of

Made in Italy

Net Contents

4 x 400g ℮

View all Tomatoes, Passata & Puree

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here