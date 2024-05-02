Insane Grain Cheese Flavour Crisps 80g

Cheese Flavour Baked Sorghum Sticks

33% Less Fat* *than average cheese crisps Source of Vitamin B12** **per 100g

It's crunch time: Ordinary grain or Insane Grain? Our insanely delicious knobbly sticks are made from supergrain sorghum and packed full of flavour. What's even more insane? They're a source of vitamin B12 and have gut-friendly bacteria, making them insanely good. It's time to go #againstthegrain. Trust your gut feeling, pop this bag open and enjoy! Rushina

Recycling Info: Not yet recycled We're working on it

Made from Supergrain Sorghum 96 kcal 402 kJ per 20g serving Low Sugar Gluten Free Source of Fibre No Palm Oil Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 80G

#Gut Health

Source of Vitamin B12 Low Sugar Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Sorghum Flour (35%), Corn Flour (35%), Vegetable Oils (Corn, Linseed), Cheese Flavouring Preparation (Cheese Powder (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Yeast), Bacillus Coagulans

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soy and Sulphites

Number of uses

4 servings per pack

Net Contents

80g ℮