Insane Grain Cheese Flavour Crisps 80g

Insane Grain Cheese Flavour Crisps 80g

£2.00

£2.50/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 100g:
Energy
2009kJ
480kcal
-%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2009kJ/480kcal

Cheese Flavour Baked Sorghum Sticks
33% Less Fat**than average cheese crispsSource of Vitamin B12****per 100g
It's crunch time: Ordinary grain or Insane Grain?Our insanely delicious knobbly sticks are made from supergrain sorghum and packed full of flavour.What's even more insane? They're a source of vitamin B12 and have gut-friendly bacteria, making them insanely good.It's time to go #againstthegrain. Trust your gut feeling, pop this bag open and enjoy!Rushina
Recycling Info: Not yet recycledWe're working on it
Made from Supergrain Sorghum96 kcal 402 kJ per 20g servingLow SugarGluten FreeSource of FibreNo Palm OilSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 80G
#Gut Health
Source of Vitamin B12Low SugarSource of Fibre

Ingredients

Sorghum Flour (35%), Corn Flour (35%), Vegetable Oils (Corn, Linseed), Cheese Flavouring Preparation (Cheese Powder (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Yeast), Bacillus Coagulans

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soy and Sulphites

Number of uses

4 servings per pack

Net Contents

80g ℮

