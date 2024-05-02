We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Dr. Oetker Vanilla Old School Cake Mix 436g

£2.50

£5.73/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per slice (54g) as prepared contains:
Energy
745kJ
176kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
4.0g

-

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

-

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
24g

-

27%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

-

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1379 kJ/327 kcal

Vanilla Flavour Cake Mix with Vanilla Flavour Icing and Sugar Strands, Includes Baking Tray
Get creative!Add some Dr. Oetker candles and decorations to make your bake extra specialA light and fluffy vanilla sponge cake topped with icing and colourful sprinkles. Delicious as an everyday treat, or top with some extra decorations to create a great celebration cake!
Why not try...Old School Cake Mix Chocolate
Includes Baking Mix Icing Mix Sprinkles and Baking TrayJust add eggs, oil & waterBaking Tray IncludedSuperior Results Since 1891Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 436G

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Rice Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Modified Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Vegetable Oil (Coconut), Glucose Syrup, Colouring Foods (Concentrates from Safflower, Radish, Sweet Potato, Lemon), Anti-Caking Agent (Talc), Colour (Brilliant Blue FCF)

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg, Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Makes 12 slices

Net Contents

436g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Let's get baking1 Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/ gas mark 4 approximately 10 minutes before your bake is ready to go in the oven, and assemble your baking tray following the instructions. Do not grease the tray.2 Mix together the Vanilla cake mix, 2 medium eggs, 30ml (2 tbsp) vegetable oil, and 110ml water in a bowl with a wooden spoon until the mixture is smooth with no lumps.3 Pour the cake mixture evenly into the prepared tray.4 Bake in the centre of the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until a skewer, inserted fully into the centre of the cake, comes out clean.5 Remove from the oven and leave to cool completely on a cooling rack, still in the baking tray.6 Now make up your icing by mixing together the vanilla icing mix, and 25ml (4-5 tsp) water until smooth and spreadable, and use to cover the top of your traybake. If you want to make buttercream icing instead, add 75g of softened butter and 20ml of milk to the icing mix and beat until smooth and spreadable.7 Top the cake with the sprinkles before the icing sets and carefully remove the cake from the tray.Cut into 12 slices.Serve & enjoy!You will need:30ml (2 tbsp) Vegetable oil2 Medium eggs110ml Water and 25ml (4-5 tsp) water for the icing

