Dr. Oetker Vanilla Old School Cake Mix 436g

Vanilla Flavour Cake Mix with Vanilla Flavour Icing and Sugar Strands, Includes Baking Tray

Get creative! Add some Dr. Oetker candles and decorations to make your bake extra special A light and fluffy vanilla sponge cake topped with icing and colourful sprinkles. Delicious as an everyday treat, or top with some extra decorations to create a great celebration cake!

Includes Baking Mix Icing Mix Sprinkles and Baking Tray Just add eggs, oil & water Baking Tray Included Superior Results Since 1891 Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 436G

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Rice Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Modified Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Vegetable Oil (Coconut), Glucose Syrup, Colouring Foods (Concentrates from Safflower, Radish, Sweet Potato, Lemon), Anti-Caking Agent (Talc), Colour (Brilliant Blue FCF)

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg, Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Makes 12 slices

Net Contents

436g ℮

Preparation and Usage